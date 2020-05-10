VIDEO: Naomi Watts Announces TERMS OF ENDEARMENT for AFI Movie Club

Naomi Watts announced today's AFI Movie Club selection: TERMS OF ENDEARMENT. AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD recipients Shirley MacLaine (2012) and Jack Nicholson (1994) came together to help bring you to tears in TERMS OF ENDEARMENT. The film's director, James L. Brooks, is the Artistic Director of the AFI Conservatory.

DID YOU KNOW? Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger were both nominated for the Best Actress Oscar® for their work in TERMS OF ENDEARMENT. MacLaine took home the award and, in her acceptance speech, said, "Films and life are like clay, waiting for us to mold it." In an exclusive AFI Archive video, director James L. Brooks talks about MacLaine - "She's an original."

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub. Learn more at AFI.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/AmericanFilmInstitute, YouTube.com/AFI, Twitter.com/AmericanFilm and Instagram.com/AmericanFilmInstitute.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You