VIDEO: NBC Shares First Look at LA BREA Season Two

The second season of "La Brea" premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. on NBC. Stream next-day, exclusively on Peacock.

"La Brea" follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive. In season two, the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn't know yet is that her ex-husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Adam Davidson and Chris Hollier.

"La Brea" is produced by Universal Television and Australia's Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group, in association with Keshet Studios.

The first season of the NBC hit drama was the #1 new show of the fall in the 18-49 demo, and the #1 new drama of the 2021-22 season in the 18-49 demo.

All episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on Peacock.

Watch the new trailer here: