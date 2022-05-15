VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown Talks STRANGER THINGS, Pranks, and Games on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, Millie Bobby Brown stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to discuss the upcoming season four of Stranger Things. The actress stuck around to play "Box of Lies" with Fallon, as well as a Fruit Rollup eating challenge. In "Box of Lies", Millie Bobby Brown and Jimmy take turns trying to stump each other about what items are hidden inside their mystery boxes.

Brown plays Eleven in the Netflix Original Series, Stranger Things. Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People's Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others. The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix's most watched titles, with Season 3 alone amassing 40.7 million household accounts in its first four days - more than any other Netflix film or series in that timeframe - and 64 million member households in the first four weeks. Season 4 of the hit show comes out on May 27th.

"The Tonight Show" is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock. For more, follow @FallonTonight on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to the show's YouTube channel for the latest clips, digital exclusives and behind-the-scenes videos.

Watch the interview and games below!

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC