VIDEO: Marvel Reveals MOON KNIGHT Limited Series Trailer for Disney+

Last night, Disney+ debuted a thrilling, brand-new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios' series "Moon Knight" during Halftime of the NFL Super WILD Card matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

A new poster was also released for the original, live-action series streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 30.

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

"Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is THE HEAD writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here: