VIDEO: Madonna Performs 'Kid Theatre' with Jimmy Fallon, Talks New 'Visual Autobiography'

Madonna sat down with Jimmy Fallon last night to talk about her new film "Madame X - The Theater Xperience" on Paramount+ and the upcoming "visual autobiography" that she is currently creating about her life.

"There's nobody in this planet that can write, direct, make a movie about me better than me," Madonna stated.

Madonna also joined Fallon for his popular show segment "Kid Theater", watch below!

Madame X was the music icon's fifteenth studio album, following 2015's Rebel Heart. The album was released to critical acclaim. The album's tour, which played small theater venues, was named as one of Billboard's best live shows of 2019.

The concert and live album feature songs from the Madame X album, as well as favorites like Vogue, Express Yourself, and Like A Prayer. The tour features 48 onstage performers, including Madonna's children and an all-female orchestra, was filmed during the concert's performances in Portugal.

Watch the interview clips here: