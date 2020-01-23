VIDEO: Leslie Jones Talks Working With the GAME OF THRONES Crew on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 23, 2020  

Leslie Jones reveals how she secured the GAME OF THRONES crew to shoot her Netflix stand-up special, Time Machine, and what she wants people of every age to take away from the special.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Leslie Jones Talks Working With the GAME OF THRONES Crew on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Randy Rainbow's Latest Political Song Parody, 'That Don!'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Joins Children's Choirs For Martin Luther King Day Tribute on THE VIEW
  • VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
  • VIDEO: Listen to the Song Lin-Manuel Miranda Created for STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER!
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement