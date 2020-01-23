VIDEO: Leslie Jones Talks Working With the GAME OF THRONES Crew on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Leslie Jones reveals how she secured the GAME OF THRONES crew to shoot her Netflix stand-up special, Time Machine, and what she wants people of every age to take away from the special.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You