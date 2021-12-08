VIDEO: Kristen Bell in the Trailer For Netflix's WOMAN IN THE HOUSE Series

Netflix has released a first look at Kristen Bell in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a new series coming to streaming January 28.

The series also stars Michael Ealy, Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?

From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.

Bell, who executive-produces the limited series alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

