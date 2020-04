VIDEO: Kenan Thompson Hosts SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's 'What Up With That' From Home

Saturday Night Live returned with its second at-home edition last night, April 25. Kenan Thompson hosted the show's sketch, 'What Up With That' from home.

In the sketch, Diondre Cole (Thompson) and the crew (Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen) welcome Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled and Lindsey Buckingham (Bill Hader) to the quarantine edition, featuring performances from Quarantina (Cecily Strong) and Howie Hot Wheels and the Lego Kid (Mikey Day).

Watch the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





