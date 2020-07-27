VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Pay Tribute to Regis Philbin on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Philbin Passed Away at the Age of 88 on July 24

On Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, hosts Kelly Ripa and and Ryan Seacrest took a look back on Regis Philbin's time hosting Live. Philbin passed away on July 24 at 88 years old.

"It's been a very difficult and emotional day for all of us at Live. Kelly, I know a tough weekend for you especially because you worked with our dear friend, a friend that passed away over the weekend, Regis Philbin," Seacrest said. "A legend on television. A best friend to so many of us who didn't even know him, across the country."

Ripa continued, "As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things, but Regis is one of the people that we all believed, I think, would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable. It was not in the cards."

