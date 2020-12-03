Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kate Winslet Talks AMMONITE on THE LATE SHOW

Article Pixel

Kate Winslet lived alone in a drafty seaside cottage while filming her new film.

Dec. 3, 2020  

Kate Winslet lived alone in a drafty seaside cottage while filming her new film, 'Ammonite," in order to really get into her character, English paleontologist Mary Anning.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Kate Winslet Talks AMMONITE on THE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You