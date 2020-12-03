VIDEO: Kate Winslet Talks AMMONITE on THE LATE SHOW
Kate Winslet lived alone in a drafty seaside cottage while filming her new film.
Kate Winslet lived alone in a drafty seaside cottage while filming her new film, 'Ammonite," in order to really get into her character, English paleontologist Mary Anning.
Watch the clip from "The Late Show" below!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: When Might Broadway Return? Fauci Thinks We Could 'Approach Normal' by Late Summer
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Laura Benanti's HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 on HBO Max
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About Getting Injured on DANCING WITH THE STARS
- VIDEO: Watch ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS
- VIDEO: Josh Groban Jokes That He Was the Inspiration for 'Dear Evan Hansen' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Rewrites HAMILTON in Honor of the First Female Treasury Secretary, Janet Louise Yellen