VIDEO: Julia Stone Performs 'Unreal' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Captivating singer and songwriter Julia Stone sits down with her acoustic guitar and delivers this intimate performance of her song "Unreal" for A Late Show's #PlayAtHome series.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show" below!

