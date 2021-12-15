VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Talks MATRIX & SPRING AWAKENING on COLBERT

Jonathan Groff sat down with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss his role in the upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections.

Watch the new interview, in which he also discusses the Spring Awakening reunion and working with Keanu Reeves, below!

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Candyman," the "Aquaman" franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV's "Iron Fist," "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens"), Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton," TV's "Mindhunter"), Neil Patrick Harris ("Gone Girl"), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's "Quantico,"), Christina Ricci (TV's "Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story," "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles"), Telma Hopkins (TV's "Dead to Me,"), Eréndira Ibarra (series "Sense8," "Ingobernable"), Toby Onwumere (TV's "Empire"), Max Riemelt (series "Sense8"), Brian J. Smith (series "Sense8," "Treadstone"), and Jada Pinkett Smith ("Angel Has Fallen," TV's "Gotham").

Lana Wachowski directed from a screenplay by Wachowski & David Mitchell & Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. The film was produced by James McTeigue, Lana Wachowski and Grant Hill. The executive producers were Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Karin Wachowski, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.

Wachowski's creative team behind the scenes included "Sense8" collaborators: directors of photography Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll, production designers Hugh Bateup and Peter Walpole, editor Joseph Jett Sally, costume designer Lindsay Pugh, visual effects supervisor Dan Glass, and composers Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, In Association with Venus Castina Productions, "The Matrix Resurrections." The film will be distributed by worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be in theaters nationwide and on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan on December 22, 2021; it will be available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.