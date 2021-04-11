Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jon Favreau May Be Working on a New Skywalker Character For Upcoming STAR WARS Reboot

Apr. 11, 2021  

Rumors are circulating that Jon Favreau may be working on a new Skywalker character for an upcoming Star Wars reboot.

YouTuber Mike Zeroh discussed the rumor in a recent video, stating that the character is based on Cade Skywalker from the Legends universe. Cade was a descendant of Luke, but in the new version, rumor has it that he will be THE SON of Rey and Ben Solo.

Zeroh says that Rey "will give birth to Cade through the Force - very similar to what Shmi Skywalker did with Anakin."

Zeroh believes that this series is coming to Disney Plus in 2024, with filming beginning sometime in 2022.

Watch the full video below!


