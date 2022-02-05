VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Discusses Getting Roasted by Jimmy Fallon in Upcoming Film MARRY ME

Jennifer Lopez appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night to discuss her starring role in the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me. The film is set to debut in theatres on February 11th. It will also be available for streaming on NBC's platform, Peacock.

Lopez talked about getting roasted by Jimmy Fallon as part of the film. The comedian, actor, and television host appeared for a brief cameo in the movie.

The Universal Pictures film MARRY ME marks the first time Lopez has created an album for a film. The Valentine's Day romance, starring Lopez, Owen Wilson and global music superstar Maluma, features nine original songs including the film's title track. MARRY ME is directed by Kat Coiro and is in theaters and streaming only on Peacock February 11.

Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and global Latin music star Maluma, MARRY ME arrives next Valentine's Day with Lopez starring as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher-total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. An unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, MARRY ME is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

Watch Lopez talk about working with Fallon below!

Photo Credits: Jamie McCarthy/NBC