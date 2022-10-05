VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Tries TikTok Challenges on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Country music star Jimmie Allen makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, October 5.

The CMA Award-winning artist bonds with Jennifer over competing on "American Idol." Jimmie details his struggles to support his dreams of becoming an artist prior to the singing competition show and how Scotty McCreery, the winner of Season 10, invited him to join his "Seasons Change" tour.

The singer-songwriter then shares his 8-year-old son Aadyn's adorable reaction to an old voicemail being incorporated into one of his "Tulip Drive" songs and whether Aadyn shares his musical talents.

Later on, a staff member from "The Jennifer Hudson Show" joins Jennifer as they hilariously try out TikTok's latest drink trends!

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" continues with comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Country Singer Jimmie Allen Tells Jennifer the Odd Jobs He Took to Support His Dream:

Country Singer Jimmie Allen's Son Didn't Want His Voice on His Dad's Album:

Jennifer Hudson Reluctantly Tries Out TikTok Drinks Trend:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.