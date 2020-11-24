VIDEO: Jeff Tweedy Performs 'Gwendolyn' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Watch the performance below!
Musical guest Jeff Tweedy performs "Gwendolyn" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Watch the performance below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Get a Glimpse at How the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is Being Altered
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 21- Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin Team Up for AN EVENING WITH
- Exclusive VIDEO: Megan Hilty Joins Project Angel Food For Good with Two Thanksgiving Week Events
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 22- WHITE CHRISTMAS Returns to Broadway!