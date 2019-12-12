VIDEO: Jack Black Talks About Working With Jack White on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Dec. 12, 2019  

Jack Black talks about Tenacious D, working with Jack White and the news cycle making him depressed.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Jack Black Talks About Working With Jack White on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: John Mulaney Held Auditions for His Netflix Musical Comedy Special
  • VIDEO: See How THE LION KING's Elephant Is Brought To Life
  • VIDEO: Meet the London Cast of BE MORE CHILL