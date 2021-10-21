VIDEO: Hulu Releases Season 2 Trailer for ANIMANIACS

Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation have joined forces once again to bring "Animaniacs." This Emmy® award-winning animated series-and one of Hulu's all-time most talked about shows on social media-returns with 13 brand new episodes on Friday, November 5.

Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies...and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant and all the way into outer space. And keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox & Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Amblin Television Co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also serving as executive producers. Wellesley WILD serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer. "Animaniacs" is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Watch the new trailer here: