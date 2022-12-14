VIDEO: Hulu Debuts EXTRAORDINARY Series Trailer

That awkward moment when everyone has a superpower except you.

Hulu has released the official trailer for new comedy series "Extraordinary, a hilarious new spin on superpowers from debut writer Emma Moran and the producers of "Killing Eve." All eight episodes will launch on Wednesday, January 25th.

"Extraordinary" is set in a world where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday... everyone, that is, except for Jen. She's turning 25 and is still waiting to get hers. She's not even fussy about what that could be: super speed? Laser eyes? The ability to plug in a USB the right way every single time? She'll take it.

Like a caterpillar surrounded by butterflies, Jen feels unable to move forward, stuck in a dead-end job in a party shop and occasionally hooking up with Luke, a flaky young man with the irritatingly cool ability to fly. Luckily, Jen has Carrie to stop her from wallowing in her own self-pity.

Inseparable since school, their relationship cycles between sister, parent, and wingman. Together they share an East London flat with Carrie's long-term boyfriend, Kash. Carrie has the power to channel the dead but feels she's been overshadowed by her own party trick: doesn't anyone care about what she has to say?

Kash takes his power - the ability to turn back time - very seriously, but he's not above using it to undo minor embarrassments, or moments when he says exactly the wrong thing to long-suffering Carrie. The fourth member of the flat is a stray cat, named Jizzlord by the gang, who's harbouring a surprising secret: turns out even cats have MORE POWER than Jen.

Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.

"Extraordinary" is led by a cast of rising UK talent, including Máiréad Tyers (Jen), Sofia Oxenham (Carrie), Bilal Hasna (Kash), and Luke Rollason (Jizzlord). Additional cast members include Siobhan McSweeney (Jen's mum, Mary), Robbie Gee (Jen's stepdad, Ian), Safia Oakley-Green (Jen's half-sister, Andy), and Ned Porteous (Luke).

Written by series creator and writer Emma Moran, a stand-out debut writer with an utterly distinctive voice, and directed by Toby McDonald ("Ragdoll"), Jennifer Sheridan ("Rules of the Game"), and Nadira Amrani ("On the Edge"), this is a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you'll ever be is 'ordinary'.

"Extraordinary" is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Charles Dawson for Sid Gentle Films, the BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Peabody Award-winning production company behind "Killing Eve". The series is produced by Charlie Palmer and executive produced by Johanna Devereaux, Vice President, Scripted Content, for Disney+.

Watch the new trailer here: