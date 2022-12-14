Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hulu Debuts EXTRAORDINARY Series Trailer

All eight episodes will launch on Wednesday, January 25th. 

Dec. 14, 2022  

That awkward moment when everyone has a superpower except you.

Hulu has released the official trailer for new comedy series "Extraordinary, a hilarious new spin on superpowers from debut writer Emma Moran and the producers of "Killing Eve." All eight episodes will launch on Wednesday, January 25th.

"Extraordinary" is set in a world where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday... everyone, that is, except for Jen. She's turning 25 and is still waiting to get hers. She's not even fussy about what that could be: super speed? Laser eyes? The ability to plug in a USB the right way every single time? She'll take it.

Like a caterpillar surrounded by butterflies, Jen feels unable to move forward, stuck in a dead-end job in a party shop and occasionally hooking up with Luke, a flaky young man with the irritatingly cool ability to fly. Luckily, Jen has Carrie to stop her from wallowing in her own self-pity.

Inseparable since school, their relationship cycles between sister, parent, and wingman. Together they share an East London flat with Carrie's long-term boyfriend, Kash. Carrie has the power to channel the dead but feels she's been overshadowed by her own party trick: doesn't anyone care about what she has to say?

Kash takes his power - the ability to turn back time - very seriously, but he's not above using it to undo minor embarrassments, or moments when he says exactly the wrong thing to long-suffering Carrie. The fourth member of the flat is a stray cat, named Jizzlord by the gang, who's harbouring a surprising secret: turns out even cats have MORE POWER than Jen.

Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.

"Extraordinary" is led by a cast of rising UK talent, including Máiréad Tyers (Jen), Sofia Oxenham (Carrie), Bilal Hasna (Kash), and Luke Rollason (Jizzlord). Additional cast members include Siobhan McSweeney (Jen's mum, Mary), Robbie Gee (Jen's stepdad, Ian), Safia Oakley-Green (Jen's half-sister, Andy), and Ned Porteous (Luke).

Written by series creator and writer Emma Moran, a stand-out debut writer with an utterly distinctive voice, and directed by Toby McDonald ("Ragdoll"), Jennifer Sheridan ("Rules of the Game"), and Nadira Amrani ("On the Edge"), this is a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you'll ever be is 'ordinary'.

"Extraordinary" is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Charles Dawson for Sid Gentle Films, the BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy, and Peabody Award-winning production company behind "Killing Eve". The series is produced by Charlie Palmer and executive produced by Johanna Devereaux, Vice President, Scripted Content, for Disney+.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer
Netflix debuts official video trailer for the suspenseful heist drama, Kaleidoscope. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito (he/him), Paz Vega (she/her), Rufus Sewell (he/him), Tati Gabrielle (she/her), Peter Mark Kendall (he/him), Rosaline Elbay (she/her), Jai Courtney (he/him) and Niousha Noor (she/her).
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January Photo
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January
Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Watch a new video clip from the series now!
VIDEO: Netflix Drops GINNY & GEORGIA Season Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Drops GINNY & GEORGIA Season Two Trailer
Buckle up, peaches... it's about to get bumpy. Watch the new video trailer for season two of Ginny & Georgia. The series stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas.

From This Author - Michael Major


Apple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in JanuaryApple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in January
December 14, 2022

“Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present, and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film AdaptionVIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film Adaption
December 14, 2022

A new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s film adaptation of The Whale has been released. The film is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's acclaimed stage play and stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. Watch the new video trailer now!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'
December 14, 2022

“Sex in the Porsche,” is the second single from Diddy’s long awaited new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records, and follows the success of his number one hit “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Written by PARTYNEXTDOOR and, DIDDY and produced by Nyan and DIDDY.
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer
December 13, 2022

Netflix debuts official video trailer for the suspenseful heist drama, Kaleidoscope. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito (he/him), Paz Vega (she/her), Rufus Sewell (he/him), Tati Gabrielle (she/her), Peter Mark Kendall (he/him), Rosaline Elbay (she/her), Jai Courtney (he/him) and Niousha Noor (she/her).
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in JanuaryBLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January
December 13, 2022

Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Watch a new video clip from the series now!
share