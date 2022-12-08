Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Howie Mandel & Ciara Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Dec. 08, 2022  

Host Jennifer Hudson continues to spread holiday cheer with day two of her first Mama Hud's Holiday Giveaways with the help of comedian and "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, December 8.

Jennifer and Howie wear matching bows while giving away incredible gifts to the audience, including two MasterClass annual memberships, Jo Malone products, a Tovala Smart Oven, a Shark WandVAC System, tickets to Legoland, and a stay at any Wyndham property in the world! In the spirit of giving, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is partnering with Warner Bros.

Discovery and No Kid Hungry to provide 100,000 meals for families in need this holiday season. To receive a link to donate, text JHUD to 707070.

Then, Grammy Award-winning superstar and host of this year's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" Ciara joins Jennifer on the couch. The two friends chat about Ciara's kids' interests and how she and her husband, Russell Wilson, celebrate the holidays with their family.

Ciara also talks about her role in the upcoming movie musical "The Color Purple" and how "blown away" she feels being part of the historic film adaptation.

Plus, Jennifer and Ciara have a girlfriend moment, discussing what the "Level Up" singer does that annoys Russell, the craziest thing that's happened while performing, and what profession she would pursue if she wasn't in music.

This week wraps with Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn joining Jennifer in studio. Then, next week kicks off with COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Blake Shelton, "The Best Man" franchise actress Regina Hall, and country artist Russell Dickerson, followed by "Avatar" star Sam Worthington, "Friends" megastar Matthew Perry, and actress Gabrielle Union.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Howie Mandel Joins Jennifer for Day 2 of Mama Hud's Holiday Giveaways:

Ciara Reflects on 7 Years Married to Russell Wilson and Her Daughter's Interest in Sports:

Ciara Cries as She Congratulates Jennifer Hudson on Her Achievements:

