VIDEO: Hailee Steinfeld Performs 'Wrong Direction' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Article Pixel Feb. 25, 2020  

Multi-platinum Pop superstar Hailee Steinfeld makes her first visit to The Late Show to perform her new single "Wrong Direction."

Watch the performance below!

