VIDEO: HBO Shares THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE Season Two Trailer

The second season of the Max Original comedy sketch show THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 26 with all six episodes.

Season two of THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE offers a side of Michael Che you haven't seen before, returning with an arsenal of brighter, bolder, and sillier takes on everyday life from his personal experiences. Each episode focuses on a single topical theme and will help viewers digest the world around them through Che's unique comedic lens.

From Emmy®-nominated comedian Michael Che's distinct perspective, comes a groundbreaking sketch comedy series that illustrates what it feels like to experience various everyday situations.

With Che interweaving candid reflections throughout, each episode features comedy legends and rising stars alike in sharp, original vignettes that center around a particular theme or incident. Tackling the uncomfortable truths behind provocative and timely topics such as race, cancel culture, and reproductive rights, THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE is as thought-provoking as it is laugh-out-loud funny.

Michael Che teams up with an ensemble of fan-favorite returning guests and comedy icons including Wayne Brady, Reggie Conquest, Ziwe Fumudoh, Heidi Gardner, Charlamagne tha God, David Alan Grier, Sam Jay, Colin Jost, Lori Laing, Tim Meadows, Questlove, Sam Richardson, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, among others.

Created by Michael Che, THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE is executive produced by Michael Che, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin Doyle, co-executive produced by Alice Mathias, Gary Richardson, Ayesha Rokadia, Daniel Powell, and Alex Bach, and produced by Willa Slaughter. Season Two is directed by Alice Mathais and Gary Richardson and head written by Gary Richardson. THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

