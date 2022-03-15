VIDEO: HBO Shares A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW Season Three Trailer

The Emmy®-winning sketch comedy series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW will return for its third season FRIDAY, APRIL 8 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The six-episode season will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

The series stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend. The new season will feature more than 40 celebrity guest stars, including Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins and more.

Credits include creator/showrunner/executive producer/writer/star, Robin Thede; executive producer, Issa Rae for HOORAE; executive producers, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; executive producers, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch for JAX Media. Additional writers: Tracey Ashley (Head Writer/Co-EP), Chloe Hilliard (Writer/Producer), Shenovia Large, Alrinthea Carter, Michelle Davis, Sonia Denis, Jonterri Gadson, Natalie McGill; producers, Deniese Davis, Montrel McKay for HOORAE, John Skidmore for JAX Media.

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW has received eight Primetime Emmy® nominations, winning Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming for Season Two.

Watch the new trailer here: