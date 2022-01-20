VIDEO: HBO Max Shares GOMORRAH Season Five Trailer

For the first time in the U.S., the entire fifth and final season of the critically acclaimed Max Original Gomorrah will be available for streaming on Thursday, January 27. With the addition of season 5, all seasons of the series, as well as the film, "The Immortal" ("L'immortale"), will be available to stream on the platform.

The clash between the Levantes and Patrizia left Naples in a pile of bricks forcing Genny (Salvatore Esposito) to give up his dream of normality and return to action. But with the police hot on Genny's heels, he is forced into a bunker alone without Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) and Little Pietro.

Now, his only ally is 'O Maestrale (Mimmo Borrelli), the mysterious crime boss of Ponticelli, an eastern district of Naples. War is imminent, and his enemies are fierce, but Genny is about to make a sensational discovery: Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D'Amore) is alive in Latvia. And for Genny, nothing will ever be the same again.

From an idea by Roberto Saviano, from his eponymous bestseller, the fifth season of GOMORRAH is produced by Cattleya - part of ITV Studios - and Sky, in collaboration with Beta Film. GOMORRAH is executive produced by Cattleya's Riccardo Tozzi, Gina Gardini, Giovanni Stabilini and Marco Chimenz, with co-executive producers Nils Hartman and Sonia Rovai for Sky, and was developed by Stefano Bises, Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli and Roberto Saviano with teleplays by Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli, Valerio Cilio and Gianluca Leoncini.

The fifth season is directed by star Marco D'Amore and Claudio Cupellini.

Watch the new trailer here: