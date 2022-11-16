VIDEO: HBO Max Releases SORT OF Original Comedy Series Trailer

The second season of the Max Original comedy series SORT OF debuts THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 on HBO Max followed by two new episodes weekly through December 22.

The eight-episode second season of SORT OF is the season of love. Love includes your friends, family, work, romantic love and, most importantly, one's self-love. Sabi decides that not only are they ready for some uncomplicated romance but they also want everyone to love each other.

Unfortunately, Sabi is faced with situations and relationships that are anything but simple, including their dad's unexpected return from Dubai, the Kaneko-Bauers' struggles as Bessy is released from rehab and issues at Bar Bük.

SORT OF is produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo are creators, executive producers and co-showrunners; Jennifer Kawaja is executive producer along with Bruno Dubé.

Watch the new trailer here: