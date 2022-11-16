VIDEO: HBO Max Releases SORT OF Original Comedy Series Trailer
SORT OF debuts THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 on HBO Max.
The second season of the Max Original comedy series SORT OF debuts THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 on HBO Max followed by two new episodes weekly through December 22.
The eight-episode second season of SORT OF is the season of love. Love includes your friends, family, work, romantic love and, most importantly, one's self-love. Sabi decides that not only are they ready for some uncomplicated romance but they also want everyone to love each other.
Unfortunately, Sabi is faced with situations and relationships that are anything but simple, including their dad's unexpected return from Dubai, the Kaneko-Bauers' struggles as Bessy is released from rehab and issues at Bar Bük.
SORT OF is produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo are creators, executive producers and co-showrunners; Jennifer Kawaja is executive producer along with Bruno Dubé.
Watch the new trailer here:
Kim Petras has received her first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Unholy” – her #1 global smash hit with Sam Smith, which she also co-wrote. The chart-topping song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart.
Michaela Anne Shares 'Happy Xmas' Holiday EP
Michaela Anne unwraps her holiday collection with the release of Happy Xmas, a four-song EP. Recorded at her home studio, the set features beloved holiday classics and traditional songs, including John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Wham’s “Last Christmas,” and Joni Mitchell’s “River.”
VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Reveals Why She Wanted to Do A DOLL'S HOUSE on Broadway
During an appearance on Live! With Kelly & Ryan, Jessica Chastain discussed her upcoming return to Broadway in 'A Doll's House.' Chastain revealed why she wanted to do the play on Broadway after the West End production was cancelled due to COVID-19. Watch the new video clip from the interview now!
VIDEO: John Kander Discusses the Origins of 'New York, New York'
In a new video preview ahead of New York, New York's premiere on Broadway, John Kander discusses the original song and the process writing it. Kander explains how he and Fred Ebb wrote songs for the film and presented them to Martin Scorsese, Liza Minelli, and Robert DeNiro.
Lucky Daye Announces 'Candydrip (Deluxe)' Album
New Orleans-native & GRAMMY-award winning R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announces the deluxe version of his critically acclaimed & GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album Candydrip, will be released December 9th via Keep Cool/RCA Records. Daye received five nominations for the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards.