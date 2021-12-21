VIDEO: HBO Documentary Shares THE SUPER BOB EINSTEIN MOVIE Trailer

From the team behind HBO Documentary Films' "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" and "The Bronx, USA" HBO's The Super Bob Epstein Movie, debuting Tuesday, December 28 (9:00-10:18 p.m. ET/PT), celebrates the life and legacy of the late actor, writer and producer Bob Einstein.

Written, produced, and directed by Danny Gold and produced by George Shapiro and Aimee Hyatt, The Super Bob Epstein Movie features some of Einstein's greatest comedic contributions, including his iconic alter-ego Super Dave Osborne, his work both behind and in front of the camera on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," and his defining role as the unforgettable Marty Funkhouser on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The documentary explores Einstein's unlikely discovery and enduring career, sharing the many evolving layers of his comedy from the people that knew him best.

The Super Bob Epstein Movie will air on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Punctuated with a treasure trove of archival clips, Einstein's unique sensibility is remembered by family, friends and fellow comedians including Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Susie Essman, David Letterman, Sarah Silverman, Norman Lear, Cheryl Hines, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Patton Oswalt, Rob Reiner, JB Smoove, brothers Albert Brooks and Cliff Einstein, wife Berta and daughter Erin. A pillar of the comedy community for nearly 50 years, Einstein's singular sense of humor had a lasting impact on generations of legendary comedians.

In keeping with Einstein's propensity for wry joke-telling and daring physical comedy, The Super Bob Epstein Movie is a celebration of Einstein's uncanny commitment to his work and a moving, fittingly funny tribute to a beloved comedian.

HBO Documentary Films' presents The Super Bob Epstein Movie written, produced and directed by Danny Gold; producers, George Shapiro and Aimee Hyatt; writer, editor, and consulting producer Michael Mayhew; consulting producers Robert Bader, Berta Einstein. Featuring music by the Barenaked Ladies. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

Watch the trailer here: