VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon Play Musical Game on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The Oscar-winner and Goop Beauty creator Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night via video call to play "One Word Songs" with the host. Fallon explained the rules of the game, saying, "We're going to take turns being given a random word and a well-known song. We're going to have to get the other person to guess the name of the song by singing only the word that you're given, instead of the lyrics." The clip includes Paltrow singing the word "snort" and Fallon singing "wordle" over and over again, along with other goofy words and hit songs. Paltrow has previously showcased her singing abilities on the hit show Glee and the movie Country Strong, as well as many album credits. Watch the clip below!

Photo Credits: Paula Lobo/NBC