Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon Play Musical Game on THE TONIGHT SHOW

pixeltracker

The actress, singer, and CEO shows off her pipes in this ridiculous game.

Jan. 22, 2022  

The Oscar-winner and Goop Beauty creator Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night via video call to play "One Word Songs" with the host. Fallon explained the rules of the game, saying, "We're going to take turns being given a random word and a well-known song. We're going to have to get the other person to guess the name of the song by singing only the word that you're given, instead of the lyrics." The clip includes Paltrow singing the word "snort" and Fallon singing "wordle" over and over again, along with other goofy words and hit songs. Paltrow has previously showcased her singing abilities on the hit show Glee and the movie Country Strong, as well as many album credits. Watch the clip below!

Photo Credits: Paula Lobo/NBC

VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon Play Musical Game on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playhouse On The Square To Move Regional Premiere of TORCH SONG Back One Week
  • Playhouse on the Square to Offer Live Stream Performances of THE GOODBYE LEVEE        
  • Lohrey Theatre In Memphis to Stage OUR TOWN
  • Tennessee Shakespeare Company Presents BLUE ROSES OF TENNESSEE WILLIAMS at Southern Literary Salon