Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Didn't Know Blake Shelton Existed Before THE VOICE

Article Pixel

Gwen Stefani talks about shooting The Voice during the pandemic.

Oct. 27, 2020  

Gwen Stefani talks about shooting THE VOICE during the pandemic, opens up about the 25th anniversary of No Doubt's Tragic Kingdom and gushes about winning a CMT Award with Blake Shelton.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Didn't Know Blake Shelton Existed Before THE VOICE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You