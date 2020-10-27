VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Didn't Know Blake Shelton Existed Before THE VOICE
Gwen Stefani talks about shooting The Voice during the pandemic.
Gwen Stefani talks about shooting THE VOICE during the pandemic, opens up about the 25th anniversary of No Doubt's Tragic Kingdom and gushes about winning a CMT Award with Blake Shelton.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
