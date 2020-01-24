Oscars
Click Here for More Articles on Oscars

VIDEO: Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Talk About Being Oscars Rivals on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Article Pixel Jan. 24, 2020  

James Corden welcomes his guests Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and asks how the couple of 7-years refers to each other. And James asks them to recap the morning both of their films, Little Women and Marriage Story, received a slew of Academy Award nominations.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Talk About Being Oscars Rivals on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
  • VIDEO: See Jordan Fisher & Holland Taylor in the New Trailer for TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU
  • VIDEO: Listen to the Song Lin-Manuel Miranda Created for STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER!
  • VIDEO: Get an Inside Look at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY With Austin Scott, Colton Ryan and More!