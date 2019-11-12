VIDEO: Get a Special Look at THE MANDALORIAN on Disney+

With Disney+ launching today in the U.S. and Canada, this morning the streaming service debuted a special look at "The Mandalorian" on "Good Morning America." And check out another special look that was unveiled last night during ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

"The Mandalorian," Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, debuts today exclusively on Disney+.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. "The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

