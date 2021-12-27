VIDEO: First Look at Robert Pattinson in THE BATMAN Trailer

Warner Brothers has shared the new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the iconic hero. The film is set to be released in theaters on March 4, 2022.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies-Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)-amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the ABUSE OF POWER and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald"); Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave"); Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld"); John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America"); Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther"); and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them").

Reeves ("The Planet of the Apes" franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the "Planet of the Apes" films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers.

The director's behind-the-scenes creative team included Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser ("Dune," "Lion"); Reeves' "Planet of the Apes" production designer, James Chinlund, and editor, William Hoy; editor Tyler Nelson ("Rememory"); and Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran ("1917," "Little Women," "Anna Karenina"). The music is by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (the current "Spider-Man," "Jurassic World" and "Star Wars" films, "Up").

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, "The Batman." The film is set to open in theaters in NORTH AMERICA March 4, 2022 and internationally beginning 2 March 2022; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Watch the new trailer here: