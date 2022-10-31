VIDEO: FOX Unveils First Promo For Upcoming Drama ACCUSED
Accused is a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment.
From Emmy Award-winning producer Howard Gordon, the co-creator of landmark television, such as Homeland, and the showrunner of 24, comes Accused - a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment.
The series will feature Rachel Bilson, Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Emmy Winner Margo Martindale, Emmy Nominee Molly Parker, Emmy Winner Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more.
Academy Award Winner Marlee Matlin, Emmy Winner Billy Porter, renowned Indigenous filmmaker Tazbah Rose Chavez, and Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis have directed episodes.
Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, Accused opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial.
Told from the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life - and the lives of others -- forever.
Developed by Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and executive-produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa (Homeland, 24) and David Shore (House, The Good Doctor), Accused once again fearlessly takes on the hottest topics of our time.
Watch the new teaser trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 31, 2022
The video for “Ghost Of You” was directed and edited by Ryan Hudson and Shane Pitmon. The song was written by The Failsafe and Sahaj Ticotin, and produced by Sahaj Ticotin. The new track’s lyrics effortlessly unearth the stinging memories of lovers divided, and unfaithfulness that haunts vocalist Jesse Weber as he looks to escape this painful past.
VIDEO: Sherri Shepherd Celebrates Halloween With Cynthia Bailey & Countess Luann on SHERRI
October 31, 2022
SHERRI kicks off the week with “Sherri’s Halloween Gala!” During this special Halloween episode, Sherri and her guests are inspired by the series “Bridgerton” but with a twist - they are ALL vampires. Watch videos of Countess Luann discussing the RHONY reboot, Cynthia Bailey teasing an RHOA comeback, and more.
VIDEO: YEAH YEAH YEAHS Share New Music Video for 'Wolf'
October 31, 2022
Coming off the recent release of their first album in nine years, the critically acclaimed Cool It Down (out now via Secretly Canadian), and two now-legendary shows at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium and LA’s Hollywood Bowl, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs release the new video for album standout track “Wolf.” wWatch the new music video now!
Freja The Dragon Announces New EP & Release 'Closer ft. Peter Bjorn and John'
October 31, 2022
Ahead of the announcement Freja The Dragon released the EP’s lead single “Closer ft. Peter Bjorn and John” – a track that exudes Freja’s new confidence as an artist. It’s also the first song since Peter Bjorn and John’s 2020 studio album Endless Dream that features the legendary indie-pop trio playing together.
Reboot's 'The Golem: Rescored' Coming Soon to Vinyl
October 31, 2022
Reboot is releasing a vinyl record this month, featuring new scores of The Golem film by Scott Amendola, Steven Drozd (The Flaming Lips) and Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, The Flesh Eaters) / Threshing Floor (Alan Licht, Gretchen Gonzales Davidson, Rebecca Odes, John Olson, Nate Young) / Meg Baird, and more.