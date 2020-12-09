Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

VIDEO: FINNEAS Performs 'Another Year' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Watch the performance below!

Dec. 9, 2020  

Musical guest FINNEAS performs "Another Year" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: FINNEAS Performs 'Another Year' on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You