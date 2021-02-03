VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Has a Hard Time Not Spoiling Marvel's WANDAVISION on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
The actress shares what it's like to film in front of a live studio audience.
Elizabeth Olsen shares how complicated it is to tease Marvel's WandaVision with the secrecy that surrounds it and talks about being nervous to shoot the show in front of a pre-pandemic live studio audience.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
