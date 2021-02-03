Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Elizabeth Olsen Has a Hard Time Not Spoiling Marvel's WANDAVISION on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

The actress shares what it's like to film in front of a live studio audience.

Feb. 3, 2021  

Elizabeth Olsen shares how complicated it is to tease Marvel's WandaVision with the secrecy that surrounds it and talks about being nervous to shoot the show in front of a pre-pandemic live studio audience.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

