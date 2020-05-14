VIDEO: Ed Helms Welcomes Kenny G, Sara Watkins, Jerry Douglas and More to WHISKEY SOUR HAPPY HOUR

The Bluegrass Situation, along with its co-founder, actor/comedian/musician Ed Helms, have been wildly successful-in both raising money and lifting spirits-with their weekly Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, a 21st-century online variety show which benefits MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund and Direct Relief through real-time donations.

Entering their fourth week, Whiskey Sour Happy Hour has already raised over $35,000; donations will be accepted through Memorial Day, May 29. Variety praised Whiskey Sour Happy Hour for its inclusion of "Americana music favorites and a shot of comedy," and the series has been spotlighted by Good Morning America, WNYC's The Soundcheck, Crooked Media's Lovett or Leave It, Rolling Stone, Spin, and KTLA-not to mention Grammy.com's in-depth feature and Conan O'Brien's witty endorsement, both seen below.

This week's star-studded show featured the likes of Indigo Girls, Stephen Colbert, Chris Thile, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, Rosanne Cash, Molly Tuttle, Langhorne Slim, and much, much more. Having aired every Wednesday for the past three weeks,

"The response to the Whiskey Sour Happy Hour -from artists, industry, and audience-has been beyond what we ever expected," says BGS executive director and co-founder Amy Reitnouer Jacobs. "I hope over the last four weeks we've brought some joy to people's day, helped raise money for two great causes, and raised the bar for what streaming production quality can look and sound like in these unprecedented times."





