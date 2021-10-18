VIDEO: Eboni K. Williams Talks Joining RHONY on THE VIEW

Eboni K. Williams appeared on The View as guest co-host TODAY to discuss the importance of how Black women are depicted on reality television.

Williams made history as the first Black Real Housewife of New York for the show's twelfth season. Watch the full interview below!

Continuing the mission of dynamic conversations with diverse points of view, "The View" is taking a little time to fill the co-host seat vacant since Meghan McCain's departure at the end of season 24. Throughout the season, the show will welcome conservative voices to guest co-host starting with former Utah congresswoman Mia Love premiere week. Additional guest co-hosts appearing in the coming months include Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina, Mary Katharine Ham, Alyssa Farah, Cameran Eubanks and Gretchen Carlson.

Get ready for candid and revealing conversations, never-before-heard stories, firsthand details behind headline-making controversies and moments that firmly cemented THE TALK show in pop-culture history from the incredible women who have had a seat at the table. On SEPT. 14, "The View" will debut "Behind The Table," a special podcast series from ABC Audio featuring former and current co-hosts for an extraordinary look inside THE TALK show that has been making headlines since Barbara Walters first uttered the phrase, "I had this idea for a show." From the exclusive interviews with celebrities, newsmakers and politicians to the behind-the-scenes stories and their Twitter-trending conversations on-air, nothing is off limits. New episodes to post weekly.

