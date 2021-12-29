VIDEO: Disney+ Shares 'Being Boba Fett' BOOK OF BOBA FETT Featurette

Join filmmakers Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, and star Temuera Morrison, as they take a look at the Boba Fett character and what Morrison brings to the role of the mysterious bounty hunter in the new featurette, "Being Boba Fett." Boba Fett's return is the subject of the original series from Lucasfilm, "The Book of Boba Fett," streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting today.

"The Book of Boba Fett," a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

"The Book of Boba Fett" stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Watch the featurette here: