VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts THE SANTA CLAUSES Series Trailer
The first two episodes of the six-episode series will premiere Wednesday, November 16, exclusively on Disney+.
Disney+ debuted a new trailer and key art for the upcoming Original series "The Santa Clauses." The first two episodes of the six-episode series will premiere Wednesday, November 16, exclusively on Disney+.
Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.
The series stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi.
Award-winning Jack Burditt ("30 Rock," "Modern Family," "Frasier," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") is the executive producer and showrunner and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench ("Last Man Standing"), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.
The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
Watch the new trailer here:
