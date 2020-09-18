Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Demi Lovato Opens Up About her Mental Health on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The singer-songwriter talks about how she’s dealing with her anxiety during quarantine.

Sep. 18, 2020  

The singer-songwriter talks about how she's dealing with her anxiety during quarantine, her push for social justice and more.

Watch the interview on "Good Morning America" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


