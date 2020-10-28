VIDEO: Dave Matthews Performs 'Mercy' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Watch the performance below!
Musical guest Dave Matthews performs "Mercy" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Watch the performance below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Video Flashback: Angela Lansbury Explores Her 70+ Year Career in Conversation With Her Niece, Felicia Lansbury Meyer
- VIDEO: Watch the Full 2020 Olivier Awards Ceremony, Featuring Performances from Sam Tutty, Miriam-Teak Lee, and Sharon D. Clarke!
- VIDEO: On This Day, October 26- Happy Birthday, Anthony Rapp
- VIDEO: Aaron Sorkin Says He's Stressed About The Election on THE LATE LATE SHOW