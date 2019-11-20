VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi Star in Trailer for MIRACLE WORKERS: DARK AGES

TBS will premiere Miracle Workers: Dark Ages on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:30 PM. Created by Simon Rich and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, the second season of the anthology series is a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. The first season of Miracle Workers, based on Rich's book, What in God's Name, ranks as 2019's #1 new cable comedy reaching more than 26 million viewers across linear, VOD, and digital platforms.

Watch the trailer below!

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance. This 10-episode installment will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope returning in new roles and facing new challenges.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages is executive produced by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video with Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson executive producing alongside Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi.