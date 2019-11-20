VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi Star in Trailer for MIRACLE WORKERS: DARK AGES

TBS will premiere Miracle Workers: Dark Ages on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:30 PM. Created by Simon Rich and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, the second season of the anthology series is a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. The first season of Miracle Workers, based on Rich's book, What in God's Name, ranks as 2019's #1 new cable comedy reaching more than 26 million viewers across linear, VOD, and digital platforms.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance. This 10-episode installment will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope returning in new roles and facing new challenges.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages is executive produced by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video with Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson executive producing alongside Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi.

