VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe Talks Weird Al, Harry Potter, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Daniel Radcliffe appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night to discuss his being cast in the "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic, the Harry Potter franchise, and more. The star also talked about his upcoming film, The Lost City. He stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt in the movie, which premieres in theatre today. Radcliffe describes it as "an old-fashioned adventure, rom-com movie." He plays a wealthy villain who kidnaps Bullock.

The interview ends with a clip from the movie. Radcliffe's Broadway credits include The Lifespan of a Fact (2018), The Cripple of Inishman (2014), How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying (2011) and Equus (2008). Film credits include the title role in all of the Harry Potter films, The Woman in Black, December Boys, Kill Your Darlings, Victor Frankenstein, Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and Tailor of Panama. He was seen on television in My Boy Jack, Extra and David Copperfield. Radcliffe has also starred in the TBS anthology television series Miracle Workers.

Watch the interview below!