VIDEO: DOCTOR WHO Releases New Trailer for Season 13

The new series will premiere on BBC One on October 31.

Oct. 18, 2021  
Doctor Who has releases a brand-new trailer for its thirteenth season!

The trailer for the show's thirteenth season, entitled Doctor Who: Flux, has REVEALED a first look at the guest actors and monsters that will be featured across the six-episode series.

Joining cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia) and Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter).

The trailer also includes a preview of returning monsters - Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen, and the Ood, as well as a range of new monsters, one of whom is named Karvanista (see imagery).

The new season of DOCTOR WHO airs on BBC One, BBC America and BBC iPlayer on October 31st with further casting to be announced.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Michael Major