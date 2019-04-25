VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Are The MEN IN BLACK in New Trailer

Click Here for More Articles on TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS

Sony Pictures has released the new trailer for the "Men in Black" remake starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson!

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, with Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson.

Men in Black was directed by F. Gary Gray from a script by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway based on the Malibu Comic by Lowell Cunningham.

Producers on the film include Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald with executive producers Steven Spielberg, E. Bennett Walsh, Riyoko Tanaka, David Beaubaire, Barry Sonnenfeld, Edward Cheng and Howard Chen.

Men in Black will be released in theaters on June 14, 2019.





