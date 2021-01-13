VIDEO: Carey Mulligan Talks PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN on LATE NIGHT
She recaps a fight that broke out at a Sundance screening of the film and reveals her go-to karaoke song.
Carey Mulligan talks about the genius production of her film Promising Young Woman, recaps a fight that broke out at a Sundance screening of the film and reveals her go-to karaoke song.
Watch the clip from "Late NIght With Seth Meyers" below.
