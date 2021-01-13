VIDEO: Carey Mulligan Talks PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN on LATE NIGHT

Carey Mulligan talks about the genius production of her film Promising Young Woman, recaps a fight that broke out at a Sundance screening of the film and reveals her go-to karaoke song.

Watch the clip from "Late NIght With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.