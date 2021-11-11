VIDEO: Bruce Willis & Jesse Metcalfe Star in the FORTRESS Trailer

Lionsgate has released the trailer for Fortress, starring Jesse Metcalfe, Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Kelly Greyson, Ser'Darius Blain, Shannen Doherty and Simon Phillips.

In this dazzling action cyber-thriller, Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction) plays Robert, a retired CIA agent living at a secret resort in the woods. One day, his estranged son drives to the camp for a visit - but he's followed by Robert's old nemesis, Balzary (Chad Michael Murray, "One Tree Hill"). As the site is besieged by Balzary's attack squad, father and son retreat to a high-tech bunker. But are its steel walls and advanced weapons powerful enough to match Balzary's bloodthirsty plans for revenge?

Written by Alan Horsnail, the film was directed by James Cullen Bressack.

