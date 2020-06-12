VIDEO: Brandy Clark Performs 'Bigger Boat' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with Brandy Clark and asks her about staying in touch with people through her "You Can't Come Over" Youtube series and her book club. Corden also asks Clark about the name of her song "Bigger Boat," which she performs on the show.

Watch the interview and the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

