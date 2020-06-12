VIDEO: Brandy Clark Performs 'Bigger Boat' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with Brandy Clark and asks her about staying in touch with people through her "You Can't Come Over" Youtube series and her book club. Corden also asks Clark about the name of her song "Bigger Boat," which she performs on the show.

Watch the interview and the performance below!

