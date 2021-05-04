VIDEO: Behind the Scenes Peek Unveiled for THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE

A short behind the scenes featurette was recently released for the new seven-part miniseries THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE, which premiered last Thursday, inspired by the infamous film TARZAN THE APE MAN starring Bo Derek and Miles O'Keeffe.

The new video introduces the stars of the series at their location shoot in the lush wilds of the Catskill Mountains (standing in for the African jungle).

Watch below!

The miniseries is an unauthorized parody of the KING of the Jungle, told from the point of view of Miss Jane Parker, and new installments will premiere every Thursday at 7 p.m. (new time!) on YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8ctvagY5vxh3ptKS-q3bA/videos . Once posted, each episode will remain available for viewing indefinitely.

THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE stars Paul Pecorino and Rob Eco as Jane and Tarzan respectively, with special recurring guest appearances by Mario Cantone. Written by Paul Pecorino and directed by Drue Pennella, THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE was filmed on location in the Catskills and New York City.

Set in the current COVID-19 pandemic, this outrageous comedy follows Jane to the African Congo where she meets and falls in love with the spectacular specimen we all know as the legendary Tarzan. The 1981 TARZAN film became a massive financial hit due to its dizzyingly unintentional bad taste, and screenwriter Paul Pecorino set out to push these offensively vulgar boundaries even further.

"Tarzan remains one of the most successful fictional characters to this day and is a cultural icon. Many people DON'T know this, but Tarzan was born out of the Spanish flu pandemic to lighten the mood and bring some joy back to the population. I thought what better time than now to do the same," Paul states.