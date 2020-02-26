VIDEO: BTS Joins James Corden for CARPOOL KARAOKE

James Corden hits the carpool lane with international superstars BTS to sing songs off their new album "Map of the Soul: 7" and cover Bruno Mars' "Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B)" and "Circles" by Post Malone, before finally taking a detour to a PLYOJAM dance class where James attempts to convince V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope he's got good enough moves to become the 8th member of BTS.

Watch BTS' Carpool Karaoke below!

