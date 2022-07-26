VIDEO: BET+ Shares THE MS. PAT SHOW Season Two Trailer

The countdown for Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show is on! Thrilled to share with you the trailer for the 10-episode season that premieres Thursday, August 11th, only on BET+.

The Ms. Pat Show, which received its first Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series", is a BET+ original multi-camera sitcom that's inspired by the stand-up comedy and memoir of comedian Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams.

The show follows a fictionalized version of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up performer in middle America. The series is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Lee Daniels and Jordan E. Cooper, alongside Williams.

Watch the new trailer here: